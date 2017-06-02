Tennessee State students produce Fallen Soldiers March video

Fallen Soldiers March helps provide service dogs to wounded veterans through the use of donations. The price of a service dog ranges between $15,000-$30,000, and they are in high demand.

“We are deeply grateful for the coaching provided by their professor Brian Day and Tennessee National Guard Cadet Justin Woolen for leading his production team [of] Kirsten Hedrick, Courtney Couser and James Faison for this inspiring contribution,” said Jim Retzke, president of Fallen Soldiers March.

The informational video provides background on the organization, as well as a testimonial from Brian Buckingham, who was chosen to receive a service dog from the organization.

Buckingham shared how a helicopter crash in 2010 took its toll on his live, giving him nightmares, anxiety and depression, and how his service dog helped him.

“If I was to have a flashback or reliving experience, thinking – I could be standing in a parking lot, but in my own mind, I’m in the middle of a warzone – she keeps me from that,” he said.

“She grounds me back to earth again. She’s done all these things to help me in my life … I don’t have dreams anymore, and I’m able to go out in public again and enjoy life again.”

Each year on Veterans Day, the organization holds a daylong, 32-mile march from Nashville to the Wilson County Veterans Plaza in Lebanon. Last year, 22 people participated in the march, and they were greeted by dozens of people upon arriving in Lebanon.

For more information about Fallen Soldiers March, visit fallensoldiersmarch.com.