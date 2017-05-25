Don Fox Park wading pool closed indefinitely

The 60-foot pool for children and families usually opens to the public Memorial Day but will be closed until further notice.

Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill cited a faulty pool liner as the reason for the closure.

“It’s got a liner that was put there in 1994, and instead of plastering it, we decided to put a new liner in there, and it’s been about 12 years since we’ve done that,” said Hill. “The liner ripped in two or three places over the winter, and when we filled it up, the whole liner came up and floated on top.”

Hill said there isn’t currently any timeframe on when the pool will reopen, but the process has started to get it fixed.

“We’re in the process of getting a quote on taking the liner out and just going ahead and plastering it,” said Hill. “As far as a timeframe on when that could be done, I’m not sure right now. I’m hoping to get with the mayor and then hopefully I can get a timeframe, and we can find somebody to do this project for us.”

The pool is currently locked to the public with no water in it.

Anyone who wants to swim during Memorial Day weekend may go to the Jimmy Floyd Center outdoor pool. This pool will open Saturday at 10 a.m. and keep normal hours until Labor Day.

The pool will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, hours are from 1-5 p.m.

Visiting the facility costs $4 for children 3-5 years old, $8 for children and adults 6-54 years old, $3 for seniors and is free for children 2 and younger.