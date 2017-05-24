Preds donate to Empower Me Center

Empower Me Center applied for funds to buy multiple pieces of recreational equipment to be used by individuals with various disabilities. The supplies were chosen to specifically allow the youth to work together in team-sporting activities for the social interaction and to be more physically active to improve their overall health and well being.

“Our special needs individuals need physical activity like any other youth, maybe even more,” said Empower Me recreational program director Britney Wilkerson. “Our mission is to provide opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and so many of them do not have the opportunity to play sports and be physically active.

“Many of these youth spend most of their days in their houses with only family members to interact with. They tend to have very little physical activity, and what they do have is oftentimes difficult for them to adapt to because of their unique needs. These supplies will enhance their self esteem and overall quality of life by being engaged in purposeful, recreational activities.”

Empower Me plans to buy the equipment and use it during the upcoming summer camp, which begins June 12.

“We are so grateful to the Nashville Predators for this grant and have welcomed them out for a visit this summer,” said Empower Me executive director Michelle Hill. “Our families are so thankful for their generosity and look forward to rooting them on in the Stanley Cup championship.”

For more information about the Empower Me Center, visit empowermecenter.com.