CrossFitters to hold Memorial Day workout event

The Murph workout consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 air squats and ends with a one-mile run. CrossFit headquarters in California named the workout, the Murph, in honor of Lt. Michael Murphy, who died during Operation Red Wing and received a medal of honor after his death. Some may have heard Murphy’s story in the book or movie, “Lone Survivor.”

“Through telling his story, it is our intent to raise awareness of the sacrifice that millions of American service members made who didn’t have a book written about them,” said Lebanon CrossFit partner Aaron Christenbury. “It is our desire to cultivate gratefulness and respect for those who have served and those who currently serve our country.”

Christenbury and partner, Joe Lewis, spent a combined 16 years of service in the Army serving together with the 82nd Airborne Division and the Psychological Operations Regiment. Christenbury said that throughout their time in service they noticed a complete lack of knowledge and respect about the purpose of Memorial Day.

“We can do Murph this day because they can’t. They answered the call and paid the ultimate price. They went so others could stay and didn’t come home and we can commemorate and honor them for it,” reads the Facebook event for Memorial Day Murph.

Murphy died in Afghanistan in 2005. CrossFit headquarters named the workout after him because it was his favorite.

“This is incredibly important to me, personally, because one of my greatest fears as a soldier serving overseas was that if I was to fall I would be forgotten,” Christenbury said.

Wilson County veterans are invited to tell their stories and do the workout partnered with local Wilson County military recruits. Participants are encouraged to dedicate their workout to a fallen armed service member.

The event will allow individual and team participation in the Murph workout, children’s activities, food, opportunities to meet other athletes in the area and an open house and wellness fair with various local businesses.

The event will begin Memorial Day at 9 a.m. at Lebanon CrossFit at Suite 500 in the business complex at 1633 W. Main St. in Lebanon behind Dunkin’ Donuts.

For more information, visit murphevent.lebanon-crossfit.com.