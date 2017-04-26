Black History Committee donates books

The Wilson County Black History committee donated $200 worth of books to libraries across Wilson County on Wednesday afternoon at the Lebanon-Wilson Public Library. Pictured, from left to right, are Annie Watkins, Brandon Davis, Pam Wiggins of the Watertown Library, Karla McAdoo, Joann Brown, Terry Edwards of the Mt. Juliet Public Library, president of the Black History Committee Mary Harris and Alesia Burnley of the Lebanon-Wilson Public Library.