Fiddlers Grove seeks holiday display donations

Every year, they add a few new items. Because the area they decorate for the public’s enjoyment is quite large, Fiddlers Grove can always use additional holiday yard displays.

Anyone with yard displays they no longer plan to use, Fiddlers Grove would be glad to receive them for next year.

Volunteers can repaint, rewire and put new bulbs into any frame.

So, when someone considers whether to store those unwanted displays or to throw them away, remember Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.

Fiddlers Grove may be reached at 615-443-2626 to let them know about the display. Any and all donations would be appreciated.