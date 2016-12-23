Cedars of Lebanon to hold ‘First Day Hike’

Cedars of Lebanon State Park will host a hike at Cedar Forest from 3-4 p.m., beginning at the Nature Center, where hikers will explore what the park has to offer.

Afterward, hikers will go through the Butterfly Garden down to Jackson Cave, showcasing the park’s karst topography. Then, hikers will head towards Dixon Merrit Trail, where a one-mile loop will be hiked.

The journey ends by gathering around a fire and sipping on hot chocolate at the Cedar Forest Lodge.

Park rangers encourage visitors to be prepared for weather and hiking. The hike is encouraged for all ages and is free to the public. There is ADA accessibility at the Nature Center and the Cedar Forest Lodge, but not to the cave and Dixon Merritt Trail.

This first hike will serve as a jumpstart for the park’s 80 hikes series for 2017, celebrating the 80th anniversary as Cedars of Lebanon and Tennessee State Parks.

Cedars of Lebanon is located at 328 Cedar Forest Road. For more information about the hike or Cedars of Lebanon, call 615-443-2769 or visit tnstateparks.com.