Letter to the Editor: Sex trafficking a big problem in Tennessee

Children are for sale in Tennessee. Every two minutes a child is sold for sex in this country. The sale of humans is a $150 billion business worldwide. As we head to the polls in November, do you know where your candidate stands in the fight to keep our children safe?

Before retiring from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, I led 12 undercover trafficking operations across the state. The results were staggering. Hundreds were arrested. Thousands of men contacted the sex ads we posted.

The website, backpage.com, where most of the sex advertising was happening, was finally shut down this year. Elected representatives battled big money “tech” to get this done.

A new federal law allows law enforcement the tools to go after websites that exploit and make millions of dollars selling our children. TBI intelligence analysts estimated there were about 85,000 ads posted in our state every year on backpage.com at a cost to the user of $5 to $20 per ad. That’s just in Tennessee. You do the math.

Tennessee has been named the number one state in the nation in the fight against sex trafficking. There are still gaps in our state strategy, work to be done.

As the election cycle reaches its zenith, we must elect representatives in the state legislature and in Washington, D.C. who are going to keep Tennessee in that top spot. Our children are counting on it. Where does your candidate stand?”

Margie Quin

Criminal Justice Program Director

Cumberland University