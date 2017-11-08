Letter to the Editor: Thank you for your support

To the Editor:

The Living Word Family Worship Center would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the supporters of Smoke in the City.

Special thanks goes to Advancing the Kingdom of God Ministries, state Rep. Mark Pody and Lebanon police Capt. Brent Willett for all they have done to make the first Smoke in the City community forum a reality.

Without the generous support of the community and the leadership of Wilson County, our event would not have been possible.

We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community.

Again, our thanks go to the donors, volunteers and staff who made this possible.

Please take my survey at surveymonkey.com/r/3PPKK9H.

Pastor B.L. Davis

Living Word Family Worship Center