Letter to the Editor: Concern grows regarding proposed health care bill

I am very concerned about the American Health Care Act passed in the House of Representatives and the version in the Senate is currently writing.

I am a former engineer who worked in the defense industry in Huntsville, Ala. I felt called to ministry and graduated from Vanderbilt Divinity School in 2001. Since that time, I have worked for small nonprofits, addressing issues of hunger, health care and disabilities.

I have no way to understand a bill that causes millions of people to lose health insurance but as a moral failure. Couple to it the gutting of Medicaid or TennCare in Tennessee, so millionaires and billionaires get a tax break, it is a total moral failure.

When Medicaid is gutted, who pays? Well, we all do because Medicaid is foundational to our country’s health care infrastructure. But who pays the most? Fifty percent of our children, 61 percent of elderly people living in nursing homes and people who are disabled. In other words, some of our most vulnerable population will pay.

Who gains when Medicaid is gutted? Millionaires and billionaires will gain.

Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, please do everything in your power so the bill the Senate is working on will not cause anyone to lose health care coverage.

Please vote no on any bill that comes to a vote in the Senate if it will cause people to lose health care coverage.

Diana Gallaher

Lebanon