Letter to the Editor: Thanks goes to many who helped Stamp Out Hunger

Twenty-five years of helping your neighbor, thank you Lebanon. On May 13, rural and city carriers worked hard to deliver your mail and pick up bags of food. Thanks to everyone’s generosity and hard work, a total of 15,959 pounds of food was collected.

Stamp Out Hunger 2017 was awesome. We were blessed with beautiful weather. Sheriff Robert Bryan had made arrangements to have several trustees be at the Wilson County Community Help Center to help unload cars, trucks and mail trucks and sort and box the food. Thanks to everyone in this group working hard all day. The food was unload quickly so no one had to wait.

Special thanks again to Crossroads Church at the Mill that has faithfully sent lots of volunteers for several years to help pick up food beside mailboxes or meet mail carriers and take their food and also sort and box food. They show up with a smile on their faces and do whatever is asked of them and always say thank you for the privilege of helping.

All the employees of the Help Center had a busy day. This was also Ducky Derby Day, so director Ben Spicer and others were working hard to make that a success.

They had a grill going at the help center, and all of the volunteers were invited to eat hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings. Mildred at the Help Center had to be sure all of the food was washed and stored properly. I always help with the food drive, and my daughter, Amanda, and her cousin, Lauren, have helped for many years, too. And my friend, Blake, has been a huge help for several years.

But my biggest thank you goes to the biggest group of volunteers. Everyone who donated food is what made this food drive a huge success. Thanks again Lebanon for all that you do.

Millie Heston

retired city letter carrier

Lebanon