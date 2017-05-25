Letter to the Editor: Give us, the graduates, this one day

To the Editor:

Today, I read another letter to the editor from a parent at Lebanon High School regarding graduation plans. Her words were alarming and highly unsettling for me and many other Lebanon students, specifically soon-to-be graduates. Here’s why.

Our campus is completely capable to host our ceremony. There is decent parking on our campus, but we provide free shuttles to large parking lots less than five minutes away from our campus so our guests don’t have to deal with traffic on campus. The guests who take advantage of our shuttle program get home before those who parked on campus even get out of the parking lot. The free shuttle program is a plus, not a plan we resorted to in the event of an on-campus commencement.

In the event we graduate on the football field, every single one of the graduate’s invited guests can watch the ceremony from the sidelines. The only true objection to our current plan is our weather plan, which admittedly is not perfect, but nothing is. If it storms, our ceremony will be moved indoors. Notice I said storms, not rains. If it’s just raining, the ceremony will still be outside. The graduates have caps on; they’ll be just fine. If there’s rain in the forecast, encourage guests to bring an umbrella. The students want to be on the field, and our administration and faculty team that orchestrates graduation will do everything in their power to hold the ceremony outside.

However, if the ceremony is moved inside, it’s true that each graduate gets a limited number of tickets, and some parents aren’t thrilled with that. However, ask a graduate. I’m a graduate, and I won’t be heartbroken if all of my family and friends don’t see me graduate. I would be heartbroken if I graduated off campus.

What people seem to be forgetting is that graduation day is for the graduates. The important thing is that they graduate with their class. They walk the line and receive their diploma, and then they can celebrate the culmination of 13 years of schooling with the same peers they won’t see again until a class reunion. The real world is coming, and we have two months before it does. Graduation day is for us to hug the friend we’ve had since kindergarten and say farewell to a friend that we’ve only known for two years, but was integral in our high school experience and maturation.

Soon, we will be somewhere that’s not home. We will go off to college, start a job or take a gap year and do some traveling before we start school again, but regardless, we are all going separate ways. Graduation day is our last hurrah. Graduation day is for us. It’s for friendship. It’s for celebration. It’s about school spirit. This is the last school-sanctioned event we ever get to participate in before we become alumni, the last time we get to show Blue Devil pride, so why would we want to spend that day off-campus? Why would we want to spend that day far from our school or what we are familiar with? That’s just the thing; we don’t.

Also, moving the ceremony has many negative aspects that come along with it, but one of the biggest problems is the cost. Graduation on campus is free, and Lebanon’s senior fee goes to the cap and gown only. The other high schools have much higher senior fees to pay for the $10,000 price tag that comes with a graduation at MTSU’s Murphy Center. The Wilson County Expo also carries a hefty price tag, and we would be responsible for renting enough chairs to accommodate all guests and even then, everyone would be seated on the floor right behind one another. They wouldn’t be able to see their student graduate anyway. We also have a very large percentage of students on free and reduced lunch; many students struggle paying the senior fee as it is. According to the Tennessee State Report Card published by the state Department of Education, Lebanon High School’s percentage of economically disadvantaged students is 23.6 percent; that’s more than double Wilson Central’s 11.5 percent and triple Mount Juliet’s 8.7 percent. Graduation is important for every one of our graduates, and there’s no need to add financial stress to this special day.

Before making the decision to keep graduation on campus this year, our administration spoke with countless parents, faculty members, community members, alumni and students and the verdict was clear, graduation stays at Lebanon High School where it’s been for the past 98 years. Lebanon has looked at other locations; our administration has done plenty of research, and nothing makes sense for our students but an on-campus graduation. After all, our motto is “Pride Spirit Tradition,” so why would we take those things away from our students on their graduation day?

We love our family and friends, and that’s why we invited them to our graduation. We want to celebrate with them, too. But that’s what they come to town for, to celebrate with us, not to watch us and 450 others walk across the field. We appreciate they want to be here – that’s why we invited them in the first place – but it’s more important to us that we celebrate with them. We can’t really see them before or during the ceremony, and it’s hard to find each other after such a large event, regardless of the location. After the ceremony, graduates can take pictures on the field or court where they cheered on their Blue Devils for the past four years and on the athletic complex where a large percentage of them spent hours in practice and games. Every inch of that campus means something to the graduates, and I can’t wait to walk across that field with the other graduates. I will undoubtedly cry bittersweet tears as I say goodbye to my life at home, my childhood, and my friends who have been with me every step of the way, but I am beyond thankful that we will be spending that day in the place that we love, 500 Blue Devil Boulevard. After we say goodbye to each other, that’s when we are ready to celebrate this milestone moment. That’s when we want to go home or to our graduation parties and celebrate with our family and friends. There’s a place and a time for everything, and graduation is the time for the graduates to say goodbye to the place that made them graduates.

I write this not out of anger, but just frustration that no one has heard a student’s perspective. Parents are upset, friends of graduates are upset, community members are upset, but at the end of the day, graduation is about the graduate. So I wrote this to share a graduate’s perspective. Our on-campus graduation is not a last resort, and it is not poor planning.

This is a decision made in the best interests of our graduates. I am excited to share this day with my family and friends, but I am even more excited to sit on Clifton Tribble Field or Hester Gibbs Court and share this experience with my fellow classmates. This will be a day full of celebration, happy tears, and farewells to the place that means the world to me. Congratulations to Lebanon’s class of 2017; I can’t wait for our graduation day.

Emma Kate Hall

Student Body President

Lebanon High School class of 2017