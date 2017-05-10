Letters to the Editor: Trump outside the White House and Obamacare

To the Editor:

In 2015, Trump said he would “rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done.” Now, he is golfing and visiting a Trump-branded property every few days.

I’m deeply concerned with Trump’s taxpayer-funded trips to Trump properties, Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s why:

Trump is putting taxpayer dollars directly in his pocket by visiting his properties so frequently. The Secret Service has spent tens of thousands of dollars on golf carts alone at Mar-a-Lago, and that’s the tip of the iceberg.

While Trump spends our tax dollars at Mar-a-Lago, he’s also hosting high-profile meetings with foreign heads-of-state there, like the prime minister of Japan. Talk about a photo op for his own property.

After Election Day, Mar-a-Lago doubled its membership fees to $200,000. That’s a lot of money in Trump’s pocket.

Nobody should be allowed to profit for the presidency. I’ve had enough. It’s time for our representatives in Congress to stand up to Trump’s abuse of power and waste of taxpayer dollars.

Trump’s trips to Mar-a-Lago have already cost $25 million. That’s enough to pay for more than 2 million Meals on Wheels.

If Congress continues to sit on its hands, our representatives should be held accountable for their complicity to Trump’s corruption. I’ll remember their inaction when I step into the voting booth.

Kessie Palmore

Watertown

Letter writer criticized for Obamacare support

To the Editor:

Regarding a letter to the editor in the Tuesday, May 9 edition of The Lebanon Democrat, Mr. Newbell should change his first name from Frank to Bias.

I started reading his letter in The Democrat but quickly put the newspaper down.

This letter was apparently written by another slamming degrading democrat.

My first and only voluntary comment is my son, who is on permanent disability, cannot get health coverage – good ole Obamacare.

Ed Rieger

Lebanon