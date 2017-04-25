Man sentenced in vehicular homicide case

Thomas Leonard, 59, received an eight-year sentence in a plea agreement for vehicular homicide by intoxication for his involvement in a Jan. 9, 2015 wreck that killed Ashley B. Jones, 28, of Lebanon.

His other counts of DUI, simple possession of drugs and reckless endangerment were merged with his vehicular homicide charge as a part of the plea agreement, which was accepted by Judge John Wootten.

According to the facts of the case, a gray 2014 Ford Edge, driven by Leonard, was traveling north in the southbound lane and hit a 1998 Dodge Dakota head-on at about 10 p.m.

Former interim police Chief Michael VanHook said both drivers were extricated from their vehicles. Emergency personnel rendered aid to Jones at the scene before she was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon and pronounced dead.

First responders said Leonard appeared and said he had one alcoholic beverage before the crash. Personnel drew his blood at the scene after he appeared intoxicated and unable to maintain consciousness.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation crime lab determined his blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash to be .188, more than double the legal limit.

Investigations determined Jones died of blunt force trauma due to the wreck.

The sentencing ended with testimonials from Jones’ parents, siblings and three children.