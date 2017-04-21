Local law firm celebrates 30 years of service

The law firm formed in 1987 when Jere McCulloch and Jody Aulds, partners since 1982, along with office manager Alice Oakley, teamed up with Robert “Bob” Rochelle, who was licensed in 1969.

Aulds started working with McCulloch in 1974 when McCulloch and his partners lost a secretary. Aulds said her and McCulloch attended Tennessee Tech together and after reconnecting, he offered her the position, although her degree was in education.

“That was in February of ’74 and I went. In April of ’74, he decided he would move out on his own and practice solo and he asked if I would go with him. I said, ‘what if you can’t afford to pay me?’ He said, ‘Well, we’ll just split whatever we bring in,’” Aulds said.

Aulds said Oakley joined the team a few years later to replace her as secretary, but life plans brought Aulds back to the office to do paralegal work. Aulds said McCulloch was the reason she started practicing law.

Aulds said after she adopted her son, Ryan, state law prohibited her from working for a year. She said during her time off, she studied law thanks to McCulloch, who connected her to a law school in Nashville.

“The honest truth was before we adopted Ryan, I had been thinking I could make a lot more money if I had my law degree because I was doing paralegal work,” said Aulds, who said McCulloch paid her tuition.

The duo teamed up with Rochelle in 1987 and formed Rochelle, McCulloch and Aulds.

“Jere and I got to talking and decided we could put things together,” said Rochelle, who said he had operated a private practice since 1971.

“We had worked together on things before then and we felt comfortable with each other. I also knew Jody from other things and we figured we’d get along pretty good,” he said.

Rochelle said the trio realized law was getting more complicated and the merger would allow them to focus on their respective interests.

“We started with the approach that we would bring in lawyers in the future that had a particular area they were most interested in and allow them to excel at what they wanted to do. It allowed the rest of us to devote more time to the areas of the law we particularly enjoyed,” he said.

“Jere went on and became successful with business development. A lot of the development in Wilson County is due to his efforts and so forth. As we had more attorneys, we could specialize,” Aulds said.

“My goal was to limit the number of clients and be able to be involved in economic development issues,” Rochelle said.

As the firm grew, their roles within the firm became more defined.

“[McCulloch] always had the idea and then wanted you to carry it out. He still has an impact. Someone once called him a benevolent dictator. He knew what he wanted but he would listen to you. He took your advice but you knew he was going to make the final decision,” Oakley said.

“I wanted to devote more time to the law and to the Senate. I didn’t want to be involved in so many issues involved in managing a law office. Jody pretty much took care of personnel issues. Jere had a particular interest in management of a law firm. It provided all three of us more time to be able to concentrate on what we did best,” Rochelle said.

The group said the firm’s presence in the community is something that’s vital to its mission.

“[McCulloch] worked with Lucy Lee and was instrumental in working with her to get [Leadership Wilson] started. Those types of things have continued,” Oakley said.

Aulds said the firm is active in Sherry’s Run, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and Jere’s Ride, a bicycle ride formed by a Leadership Wilson project to honor McCulloch.

McCulloch died of a heart attack in 2013 while competing in the Heart of Tennessee 100, a bicycle race sponsored by the Murfreesboro Bicycle Club.

“We miss him dearly. He was someone you could go to and knew he was going to tell you how he felt,” Oakley said.

“All of us had an interest in improving our community. Over the years, we’ve encouraged new and younger lawyers to be involved in the community,” Rochelle said.

The group said they’ve tried to treat the staff like family and encouraged a balanced relationship between work and their personal life. They all said they believe the future of Rochelle, McCulloch and Aulds is bright.

“We’ve come a long way and I’m proud of what we’ve built and the reputation I hope we have,” Aulds said.

“As we have new lawyers come in, we’ll encourage them to be involved in the community and find and area of the law they enjoy and excel and get better at it,” Rochelle said.