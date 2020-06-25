Hawkins Clerk and Master Jaynes retires after 50 years of courtroom service

ROGERSVILLE — Retiring Hawkins County Clerk and Master Holly Jaynes was honored last week during a swearing-in ceremony for her replacement, Brent Price.

Last Thursday, dozens of county officials, lawyers, judges and friends came by to wish Jaynes well in her retirement. Among the former and present Hawkins County judges were Thomas “Skip” Frierson II, James “Eddie” Beckner, Kindall T. Lawson, Daniel Boyd, John F. Dugger Jr., Douglas T. Jenkins, Alex Pearson, and Tom Wright.

Each briefly spoke to honor Jaynes, offering praise and gratitude for her outstanding leadership and service to the citizens of the county.

Jenkins, the current Hawkins County chancellor, had great praise as well for Jaynes. “Her successor is going to have big shoes to fill.

“Holly has done great work for the county during her long tenure in various offices,” Jenkins added. “Hawkins County has been blessed with a long line of highly competent and skilled clerk and masters, and she has been one of the best.”

Jenkins also read a resolution sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Frank Niceley that has been enacted by the Tennessee General Assembly in her honor.

Jaynes’ career in the Hawkins County court system began in 1970 as deputy clerk for the Hawkins County General Sessions Court. She later served as the elected circuit court clerk for several terms and was administrative assistant to Heiskell Winstead in his private law practice and also during his tenure as district attorney general.

During last week’s ceremony, Jenkins also swore in Price as Jayne’s successor. Price is a native of Hawkins County, the son of the late Danny Roy and Carol (Livesay) Price, and he lives in Rogersville with his wife, Crystal, and daughter, Neyla.

Price was employed at Civis Bank for 23 years, where he most recently served as vice president and branch manager of the Church Hill Office while concentrating in commercial and mortgage lending. As both a consumer and commercial lender, he has experience in real estate, financials, and an understanding of both federal and state regulations.

A graduate of Cherokee High School, Price received a bachelor’s degree in finance in 1996 at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville. He is also a graduate of the Advanced School of Commercial Lending at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, as well as the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge.

He is also a member of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.

“Brent’s experience, training and education will be great assets to the county in serving as clerk and master,” Jenkins said. “I have known him for years and have great faith in his honesty and integrity, and I believe he will make the people of Hawkins County a great clerk and master.”

Jaynes wished Price the best of luck and said she “knows Brent will do great.” Jaynes also wanted to thank everyone she has had the opportunity to work with throughout her years as both clerk and master and circuit court clerk. She said she is looking forward to stepping quietly into retirement and enjoying her time with her husband, John, and her family — especially her grandchildren.