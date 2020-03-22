Jail medical reject flees hospital and earns a second public intoxication charge

ROGERSVILLE — The Times News reported in last week’s Hawkins County Police Blotter about David James Williams, who was arrested at the Church Hill Inn parking lot on the morning of March 11 after allegedly screaming at people while under the influence of narcotics.

Williams, 25, of Surgoinsville, was rejected during his Hawkins County Jail booking around 3 p.m. that day due to high heart rate and blood pressure and was transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital for treatment with a citation for public intoxication.

But that was only half the story.

Shortly after 4 p.m. that day, Rogersville Police Department Officer Wesley Seals was dispatched to the HCMH emergency room on a complaint of a man causing a disturbance. When Seals arrived on the scene Williams, allegedly “took off running out of the lobby and off the property.”

Seals then received a radio report of a man on Route 66 not far from the hospital trying to direct traffic and yelling at passing motorists.

“When I arrived in the area I observed a male later identified as David Williams beating on the side of an elderly woman’s vehicle, screaming at her at the El Patron restaurant,” Seals stated in his report.

Williams was then detained, during which time Seals observed that he showed the signs of having taken a hallucinogenic drug. Seals described Williams as very sweaty, fidgety, and talking nonsensically.

Upon arriving at the jail a second time, Williams signed a Ballad Health AMA (Against Medical Advice) form and was placed in a jail cell charged with a second count of public intoxication. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on May 13.

False ID adds 24 years to woman’s age

Amanda Lynn Hash, 43, 851 Main St., Surgoinsville, was arrested on March 14 and charged with criminal impersonation, driving on a suspended license, no insurance and registration violation after she allegedly gave Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dustin Winter a false name during a traffic stop.

Hash also allegedly gave Winter a 1952 birth date, which would have made her 67 years old instead of 43.

Upon searching the vehicle, Winter allegedly located a meth pipe where passenger Timothy David Lee Laster was seated, as well as a small amount of marijuana, and a cellophane baggy with white residue. Laster allegedly stated he had just smoked marijuana.

Laster, 42, same address, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lost wallet links man to crashed truck

Daniel Phillip Martin, 35, 317 Harmon Drive, Rogersville, was arrested on March 15 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a revoked license third offense, failure to exercise due care and no insurance after HCSO Cpl. Eric Pease located a red Chevy pickup in a field off Melinda Ferry Road with front end damage.

Pease stated in his report that beside the truck he found a wallet that contained a state ID card belonging to Martin.

A short time later, Deputy Kyle Shively located a man identified as Martin walking along Highway 11-W.

Martin’s license has been revoked since 2003, when he was convicted of DUI.

Suspicious vehicle yields meth, gun and syringes

Joseph Randall Gilliam, 39, 206 Ridge Road, Eidson, was arrested on March 17 and charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after Deputy Adam Bledsoe responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lester Cope Road.

Bledsoe reportedly observed Gilliam and a female passenger in the truck, as well as syringes on the dash.

Gilliam reportedly admitted that there was a loaded .25-caliber pistol in the vehicle. A baggy containing 1.67 grams of meth was allegedly located in a bag on the driver’s side floorboard. A total of 12 syringes were allegedly located throughout the truck.

Gilliam was previously convicted on two drug trafficking charges in Hancock County in 2015.

Wreck results in meth trafficking charge

Maggie Mae Garbart, 33, 1058 Sundale Lane, Kingsport, was arrested on March 17 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver among other charges after she reportedly drove her car down an embankment on Ensor Road near Church Hill.

When Deputy Billy Begley arrived at the crash scene, no one was around, so he drove to Smith Chapel Road, where he located Garbart hiding in a wooded area.

Garbart was allegedly found to be in possession of 3.7 grams of meth, three syringes, and $588 in cash. She was also charged with driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, and failure to exercise due care.

Unwanted guest jumps out of window

Justin Lyn Carpenter, 27, 158 Elkins Road, Rogersville, was arrested on march 17 and charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver among other charges after deputies Isaac Hutchins and Billy Begley responded to an unwanted guest complaint at a Carters Valley Road residence.

Begley met the female complainant while Hutchins was standing at the back of the residence when Carpenter allegedly jumped out a window and started to run. Hutchins ordered Carpenter to stop and put his hands up, after which Carpenter was detained.

Upon being searched, Carpenter reportedly admitted he had “a little bit of meth and a Suboxone” in his jacket pocket. He was also charged with possession of Schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting stop, frisk, halt.

Sealed indictment for home improvement fraud

David Henry Cook, 34, of Kodak, Tenn., was arrested on March 14 on an outstanding Hawkins County grand jury sealed indictment warrant from Feb. 3 for home improvement services fraud over $2,500.

The presentment affidavit alleges that Cook intentionally defrauded a Hawkins County man in the amount of $4,000 by failing to perform the home improvements he was paid to do.

Cook was being held on $20,000 bond pending an April 30 arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court.