Bumbalough was last seen Tuesday at about 10:48 p.m. in Sparta wearing black leggings, a white tank top, a gray hoodie and carrying a FOX backpack. It is believed she may have been in a car accident and possibly need medical attention.

She was described as a white girl with blonde hair and brown eyes about 5-feet, 5-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information should contact the White County sheriff’s dispatch at 931-738-7111 or the TBI at 800-TBI-FIND.