Fugitive with ties to Tennessee added to FBI’s most wanted list

Accoring to FBI public affairs officer Elizabeth Webb, Mims has ties to Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Illinois.

Mims is wanted for the March 25 murders of Cortez Lamont Miller and Michael Canthrell Johnson while they attended a house party on Lavetter Street in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Investigators believe Mims, who is a known member of the Gangster Disciples street gang, walked up to the two men as they stood together in the front yard and gunned them down in front of about 100 people. As both victims lay on the ground injured, Mims allegedly shot Miller in the back of the head and Johnson in the face and then walked away.

A state arrest warrant was received March 27 that charged Mims with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of weapon felony firearms.

On May 2, the Detroit FBI, St. Joseph Resident Agency Safe Streets Task Force, received a federal arrest warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

“The callused indifference with which Mims carried out his murders has rightly placed this violent and dangerous fugitive on the FBI’s ‘10 most wanted fugitives’ list,” said Timothy R. Slater, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office. “Our need for the public’s assistance cannot be overstated, and we urge anyone with information related to Mims or his horrific crimes to come forward. The investigative resources of the FBI, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and Michigan State Police are fully dedicated toward protecting our communities from this menace to society. We will never forget, nor will we rest until Antwan Tamon Mims is located, captured and brought to justice for his crimes.”

Mims is known to have used a variety of aliases, including Ricky Moore, Holden Harris, Holden Harris Jr., Tank, Antwan T. Tamon, Anton Tamon Mims, Antwan Tamon Jr., Antwane Tamon Mims and Antwan Tamone.

The FBI offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information that leads directly to the arrest and conviction of Mims. Those with information concerning Mims should not take action themselves, but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency.

People with any information should call 800-CALL-FBI. Tips may also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.