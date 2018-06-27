FBI warns of dramatic increase in business email compromise schemes

BEC schemes are sophisticated scams that target businesses that regularly authorize wire transfer payments via email. Scammers spoof company email or use social engineering to assume the identity of the chief executive officer, a company attorney or trusted vendor. They research employees who manage money and use language specific to the company they target and then they request a wire fraud transfer using dollar amounts that lend legitimacy.

While the scheme is called BEC, it is important to note the scam is always evolving and can take on varying appearances, depending on whom the perpetrators target. The BEC scam is linked to other forms of fraud, including W-2 form requests, romance, lottery, employment, vehicle and rental scams. Victims range from large corporations to tech companies to small businesses to nonprofit organizations.

The FBI encourages anyone who believes they have fallen victim to a scam to report it to the FBI at ic3.gov. The reports help the FBI to investigate people and groups who commit crimes and are essential to the FBI’s investigations.