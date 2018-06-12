Wayne County nurse charged with abuse, neglect of adult patient

At the request of the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and with Waynesboro police assistance, in May 2017, TBI agents began to investigate allegations that medications were stolen from a patient who lived in a Wayne County group home. At that time, April Thrasher was employed as a nurse for the home.

During the investigation, agents developed information in spring 2017, Thrasher stole the client’s medication and forged documentation, concealing the fact she had taken it. Thrasher has since resigned from the position.

On April 16, a Wayne County grand jury returned indictments that charged Thrasher, 34, with abuse or neglect of an adult, theft and forgery. On Monday, TBI agents and Wayne County sheriff’s deputies arrested Thrasher and booked her in at the Wayne County Jail on $15,000 bond.