Lebanon police search for runaway teen

Lebanon police seeks the public’s assistance to find a teen who ran away from home early Monday morning.

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, Jackson Gafford, 15, ran away from home without his medication, which his family said is a necessity.

Gafford’s mother, Jena Davis, reported he was last seen in Lebanon just off State Route 231 North wearing black pants, a short-sleeved white shirt with a hood and turquoise design with maroon-colored shoes. He was also reportedly carrying a blue and neon yellow Puma backpack.

Gafford was described as about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information should contact Detective David Willmore at 615-453-4408 or david.willmore@lebanontn.org.