TBI seeks assistance locating wanted man

Mark Anthony McConnell, 61, of Knoxville, is wanted by the TBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on charges of unlawfully filing liens and making false entries into records.

In January 2017, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments that charged eleven people with multiple counts of drawing a lien without a legal basis, which is a class E felony, and forgery of $250,000 or more, a class A felony. McConnell is the only one who hasn’t been arrested.

According to TBI public information officer Leslie Earhart, McConnell may be somewhere between Johnson City and Knoxville and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-824-3463.