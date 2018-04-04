Lebanon police Lebanon police seek assistance identifying shoplifter Staff Reports • Apr 4, 2018 at 5:57 PM The Lebanon Police Departments seeks assistance to identify a shoplifter who stole several items from Walmart on March 14 around 5:50 p.m. The man wore a gray hooded sweatshirt and surveillance cameras caught him at the store. Anyone with information should contact Lebanon police Sgt. Tim Murray at 615-453-4404. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.