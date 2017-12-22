Mt. Juliet Police Mt. Juliet police get two new officers Staff Reports • Dec 22, 2017 at 3:22 PM Officers Angela Davis and Sara Bancroft recently completed 12 weeks at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and became the newest members of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. Both women previously worked in the communications center at the Mt. Juliet Fire Department. “Your families, agencies and friends are all proud of your accomplishments,” said Mt. Juliet police Capt. Tyler Chandler. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.