Lebanon-Wilson County Task Force finds drugs, money in domestic dispute call

On Thursday, Wilson County deputies responded to a domestic dispute call at 5057 Saundersville Road in Old Hickory, where they spoke with Warren Burraston, 64. Deputies said they smelled marijuana when Burraston walked out of the house and called members of the Lebanon-Wilson County Task Force, who got a search warrant for the house.

During the search, task force officers found 2 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $10,000, $3,300, scales, plastic bags and other items commonly used to process drugs.

Burraston was charged with possession and manufacture of drugs with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $4,000 bond.