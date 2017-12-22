Final rendition of Rally for Allie mural unveiled

Artist Eileen Wallach sent in the final product, which will be displayed at Lebanon High School in the coming year.

The Rally for Allie event was Nov. 30 to honor the life of Allie Johnson, a 15-year-old student at Lebanon High School who died Oct. 3. The event was designed to bring attention to bullying, depression and suicide among teens in the community.

“I wasn’t surprised [at the community’s reaction] because she was loved by everybody,” said an event organizer and Johnson family friend, Meredith Burger. “She was the kid who danced like nobody was watching and didn’t care. That was just her personality all the time. You never saw her unless she had a smile on her face. She’s just a sweet, sweet little girl who is sorely missed.”

Wallach helped attendees at the event create the mural with words and pictures to honor her memory. Wallach owns Your Heart on Art studios in Cheatham County, which helps survivors of traumatic situations and those dealing with loss have a medium for expression.

“This is how you engage the community so that when people can’t articulate their pain you can get them to create, and it really brings everyone together,” Wallach said.

Several community groups made the Rally for Allie event possible. The Lebanon Police Department, Cumberland Mental Health, the Child Advocacy Center, the Keith Edmonds Foundation, WANT radio and others worked with the Johnson family to hold the event.

People can connect with more opportunities to honor Johnson and get involved by visiting the Love Like Allie Facebook page at facebook.com/livelikeallie.