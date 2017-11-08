logo

TBI Reports

Franklin County sheriff’s deputy indicted, accused of telling suspect he was about to be arrested

Staff Reports • Nov 8, 2017 at 4:31 PM

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents received an indictment for a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy accused of misusing information in a criminal investigation.

After receiving information from Franklin County Sheriff Tim Fuller, 12th District Attorney Michael Taylor requested TBI open an investigation regarding Deputy Timothy Martin Tyler, 47. During the investigation, agents discovered Tyler provided a suspect with information about his impending arrest.

On Monday, a Franklin County grand jury returned an indictment that charged Tyler with misuse of official information. Tyler turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning, and he was booked in at the Franklin County Jail on $10,000 bond. 

Recommended for You