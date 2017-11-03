Mt. Juliet man indicted in two bank robberies in Colorado

According to a news release, James Wilbert Gray, 25, was arrested in Texas after he was first charged with a bank robbery in Kentucky. He was subsequently indicted by a Denver federal grand jury Sept. 26 for two robberies in Colorado.

The indictment alleged Gray robbed the TCB Bank in Keenesburg, Colorado on July 24 and also robbed the Bank of the West in Lyons, Colorado on July 27.

Gray faces two counts of bank robbery, Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer and Denver Division of the FBI Special Agent in Charge Calvin Shivers said. Gray made his initial court appearance at U.S. District Court in Texas and will be transferred to Colorado after the case in Kentucky is resolved, according to the release.

Both bank robberies carry a potential penalty of not more than 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and restitution.