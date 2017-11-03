Authorities investigate Wilson County man’s mysterious death

An autopsy Friday identified the body of Scott Ray Damon, 40, found in an area of the river between Benton and Humphreys counties west of Nashville. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents said it appeared someone killed Damon.

Damon was reported missing Oct. 21 from Wilson County. According to reports, Benton County Sheriff Kenny Christopher said he believed Damon’s body was in the river for 8-10 days.

In late June, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies charged Damon with aggravated assault. The arrest report was requested but unavailable at press time.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, Wilson County investigators are working with TBI agents and District Attorney Tommy Thompson to determine what happened to Damon. The investigation remained active and ongoing Friday evening.