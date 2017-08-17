New medication helps Wilson deputies deal with overdoses

After the deputy gave the patient Narcan, Wilson Emergency Management Agency paramedics arrived, gave the patient an IV and a second dose of Narcan before taking him to the hospital.

“The quick reaction by the deputy, along with the assistance of WEMA, played a vital role in saving this person’s life,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan.

Narcan temporarily reverses the depression of the respiratory system during an overdose and allows the person to breathe more effectively.

Wilson County sheriff’s deputies and investigators received training to administer Narcan in May.

“Deputies who have completed the training can administer Narcan to someone who has overdosed on opioids and is in respiratory distress,” said Bryan. “Deputies are trained to deliver the drug through the nostrils using an atomizer attachment, which has already been shown as a useful tool in saving lives.”