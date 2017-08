Joint search warrants were served at 1271 North Old Hunters Point Pike and 2609 Old Murfreesboro Road.

The items seized in the search included 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, a gun, cash and drug paraphernalia.

The estimated street value of the drugs was estimated to be between $30,000-$35,000.

Multiple suspects were involved and the case remained active Wednesday.

Detectives will present the case and charges to a Wilson County grand jury at a later date.