Teen car theft suspects caught after early morning chase

Wilson County deputies believe the suspects are linked to multiple auto thefts in Wilson and surrounding counties.

A deputy spotted a maroon Dodge Durango that matched the description of a stolen vehicle from the Gladeville area at about 1:45 a.m. Deputies chased the vehicle, catching up to it in Lebanon where Lebanon officers gave assistance.

Police confiscated a small handgun, marijuana and a digital scale from the teens, according to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore.

Moore said investigators believe some of the teens are suspects in several auto thefts that have taken place in Wilson County and surrounding areas.

“There has been a rise in auto thefts in this county where vehicles are not being secured and keys are being left in them, causing the vehicle to become a primary target,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “I cannot stress enough the importance of securing your vehicle each time you leave it unattended by taking your keys and any valuables out of your vehicle that may give suspects the opportunity to take them.”

The suspects were taken to a juvenile detention center until their initial court appearance. Some of the charges filed were auto theft, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a weapon and possession of a schedule IV drug with intent for resale.