Ex-Wilson County office clerk indicted for theft

Shannon Marie Hodgin, 42, is accused of stealing funds from tax payments.

TBI agents began investigating Hodgin on March 1 at the request of District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

During the investigation, TBI agents, who worked alongside the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Division of Investigations, determined Hodgin may have stolen funds from property tax payments made by Wilson County taxpayers beginning in December 2016.

Hodgin is also accused of manipulating government records to disguise the alleged thefts, which totaled $14,333.74.

Hodgin resigned from her position when confronted with the allegations, according to TBI officials.

On July 10, a Wilson County grand jury returned indictments charging Hodgin with one count of theft, one count of official misconduct and one count of tampering with government records.

On Friday, Hodgin was arrested and booked in at the Wilson County Jail. She was released later Friday after posting $5,000 bond, according to booking records.