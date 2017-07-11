logo

Crime

Police respond to reported assault of homeless person

Jake Old • Jul 11, 2017 at 10:41 AM
jold@lebanondemocrat.com

Lebanon police responded to a reported assault of a homeless person near the train station Tuesday morning, according to police officials.

Police are still investigating the incident and determining what happened.

The victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare for observation, according to Lebanon police Cpl. P.J. Hardy. 

