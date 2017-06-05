Sheriff’s office seeks burglary suspects

The incident happened May 27 while the homeowner was out of town. A gun safe and 22 guns were taken from the homeowner’s bedroom.

Sheriff’s officials shared on social media surveillance video in which a suspect was seen at the home.

Anyone with information that leads to the successful identification, prosecution and conviction of the person or people responsible for the burglary could get a reward of up to $500.

Contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245 with any information. Callers may choose to remain anonymous.