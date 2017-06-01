Agencies hold protest, active-shooter drill

Wilson County Schools officials said although they hope neither incident unfolds, the exercise was a good chance to review the district’s emergency preparedness plan to ensure all policies and procedures are understood and followed.

The exercise also allowed local emergency response agencies to test their response-and-recovery plans and procedures.

Participating agencies included theWilson County Sheriff’s Department, Wilson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Department of Safety and Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Watertown police. The simulated protest and active-shooter drill also featured several volunteers.

The mock protest involved a crowd of pizza protestors lined up against the local SWAT team. SWAT team members arrested two protestors portrayed by Wilson County Sheriff’s Office personnel.

The two protestors also portrayed active shooters in the school’s cafeteria and classroom, as volunteers wore various injuries. Law enforcement agencies and emergency service agencies worked to clear the area of threats and treat victims.

The exercise also featured training on using alternate ways to calm threats.

Lebanon Democrat intern Jacob Smith contributed to this report.