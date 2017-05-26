Lebanon police accepting youth academy applications

The academy will take place June 26-30 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center.

This program is free for children ages 11-17. Lebanon Special School District’s “Mobile Café” will provide meals.

Police hope youth who participate in the program will develop an appreciation for law enforcement, build a strong rapport with officers and possibly spark an interest in future career paths in law, civics or public service.

Modeled after the department’s Citizen Police Academy program, the Youth Police Academy is a weeklong program that includes lectures, presentations and hands-on activities to teach and inform students the many facets of law enforcement, leadership and teamwork skills, as well as the importance of becoming a good steward of the community.

Special instructions for Youth Police Academy attendees include:

• wear loose, comfortable clothing to all sessions. Physical activity will be encouraged.

• wear gym shoes or comfortable shoes that will be conducive to physical activities.

• be mindful that there will be outdoor activities, and dress appropriate for conditions.

• no gum is allowed inside any buildings, vehicles or facilities.

• all materials will be provided

• if a student is taking daily medication, it is recommended those medications are taken before or after the academy. If they must take medication during the academy, the medication must be listed on the application.

To register, turn in an application to Cpl. P.J. Hardy at pjhardy@lebanontn.org. Applications are available at the police department, the Jimmy Floyd Family Center and online through the Lebanon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Registration forms must be turned in by June 23. For more information, visit lebanonpd.org.

To download a Youth Police Academy consent form and application, click here.