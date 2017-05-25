TBI seeks public assistance in 2006 Memorial Day death

At the request of then-17th District Attorney Mike McCowan, TBI agents were requested to work with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department to investigate the death of 79-year-old Hosea “Junior” Prince. The Mimosa resident was found dead May 30, 2006 behind shrubs in his front yard.

Prince was last seen working in his yard at about 6 p.m. the day prior. Officials deemed the circumstances surrounding the death to be suspicious.

A reward of up to $1,000 was offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident, including people or vehicles that may have been seen in the area, should contact Lincoln County CrimeStoppers at 931-433-7867.