Run supporting military to briefly close one lane on Mt. Juliet Road

The run will depart Smoothie King and head toward the Field of Honor event at the Mt. Juliet Train Station off East Division Street.

Shepherd’s Men is running to raise awareness and funds for the SHARE Military Initiative at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta in partnership with Charlie Daniels’ Journey Home Project.

Free handsize American flags may be picked up at the Field of Honor before 4 p.m. for those who would like to stand alongside Mt. Juliet Road to show support as the Shepherd’s Men pass along the route. They are expected to begin their run at 4 p.m.

The right northbound lane of North Mt. Juliet Road is expected to be closed from Weston Drive to East Division Street from 4-4:15 p.m.

For more information about the Shepherd’s Men, visit shepherdsmen.com.