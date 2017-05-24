Run For the Wall participants honored by Mt. Juliet citizens

Ride For the Wall consists of more than 500 veterans who ride motorcycles from California to Washington, D.C. to honor veterans killed while serving, as well as promote awareness to those missing in action.

A post was set up on the Beckwith Road overpass at Interstate 40, the route used by the motorcyclists. All those who came out waved to the veterans as they rode past.

Run For the Wall was started in 1989 by James Gregory and Bill Evans, two Vietnam veterans who traveled across American on motorcycles.

There’s a small charge for those who participate in the run, plus they pay their own expenses such as lodging. Organizations and people met along the way often offer support in the form of donations or free meals.

The trip is a 10-day ride from Ontario, Calif. to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., where the ride officially ends.

During the journey across the country, the group makes stops at memorials, veterans’ hospitals and schools.

Participants range in age from 8 to 80, and include fathers, mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers; veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Afghanistan; active duty military; supporters; friends and family.

For more information about Run For the Wall, visit rftw.us.