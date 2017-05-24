Lebanon police offer vacation safety tips

• Please drive safely. Getting there in one place will make a vacation a lot more enjoyable.

• Post photographs of the vacation after you get back. Posting while on vacation not only takes precious time away from actually enjoying the trip, but it also lets would-be thieves know someone isn’t at home.

• If possible, have someone get the mail and deliveries while away. Thieves love stealing packages from porches; it’s like Christmas every day.

• If possible, use timers, motion lights and fixed lights to ensure a home is well lit to keep it off a thief’s hit list.

• Do not leave pets unattended for any period of time. Have a house sitter or someone responsible for caring for pets.

• Power down, turn off and unplug everything before leaving. Electrical fires and power surges can ruin belongings.

• When leaving for a vacation, call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 and let them know, and patrol units will check on the home.