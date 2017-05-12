Sheriff's reports and most wanted

Feb. 20

Darius Devontae Johnson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of burglary/burglary of motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property worth less than $500 and theft of property worth between $1,000 and $10,000.

Mark Dewayne, Kuykindall, 57, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession of drugs, violation of implied consent law, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Corey Lee Miller, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated burglary, vandalism and theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Tommy Lee Parson, 66, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Ryan Thomas Poole, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with cruelty to animals.

Eric Wayne Smith, 47, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Roberty Brett Barrett, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with contempt.

Alesha Michelle Brogdon, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Taria Donyel Buchanan, 36, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Damion Roy Charette, 32, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Isaac Lee Cunningham, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Dwayne Fisher, 21, of Nashville, was held for court.

Samantha Dawn Gongaware, 26, of Carthage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

David Heath Grisham, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Zachary Miller Guin, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Ronnie Charles Hopson, 35, of Jackson, was charged with criminal simulation and theft of property worth between $500 and $1,000.

Pamela Sue Leach, 35, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Martin Lyle, 30, of Old Hickory, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and habitual offender – motor vehicle.

Kandi Sue Parker, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Joshua James Porter, 35, of Gallatin, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile/joyriding.

Stefin Wayne Riggins, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Samuel Vance Smith, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt.

Gabriel Bryant Thompson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of criminal violation of probation, domestic assault, aggravated assault, vandalism and aggravated burglary.

Ryan Henry Turner, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and public drunkenness.

Patrick Joseph Valentine, 38, of Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear.

William Scott Vick, 37, of Nashville, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Dontez Jomarr Ward, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Edward Dewayne Wilson, 37, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear.

Feb. 22

Jack Jason Baker, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Angela Darlene Bandy, 43, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation.

Crystal Gail Barnes, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carlisha Lashelle Bishop, 26, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Zane Alexander Bridge, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jamaica Me’shell Collier, 23, of Clarksville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Desmon Keith Coss, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Tracie Lynette Denney, 41, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Vonda Sue Driver, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit, identity theft, theft of property worth less than $500.

Ivan Ewing, 34, of Nashville, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, possession manufacture with intent for resale, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Francis Froeber, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of implied consent law and DUI.

Kelly Dawn Kemp, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Scotty Wayne Lambert, 45, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Michael Keith Melvin, 27, of Nashville, was charged with criminal violation of probation and violation of probation.

Christopher Paul Odom, 44, of Lawrenceburg, was charged with failure to appear.