One person injured in Watertown shooting

According to Lt. Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting is believed to be an accidental hunting-related incident.

The incident was reported near the 500 block of Williams Road in Watertown at about 10 a.m.

Identifying information about the victim was not released. Officials with the sheriff’s office were notified that the victim was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

“Most firearm accidents occur because people don’t respect the fact that they’re holding a weapon that is meant to kill,” Moore said.

“It’s your duty as a responsible hunter to always follow safe firearm practices and to always keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction, making sure you know what’s in front of and beyond the target, and keeping your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot the target.”