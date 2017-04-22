UPDATE: Lebanon woman charged with attempt to kill her ex-husband

A Lebanon veterinarian was charged with solicitation to commit murder after she allegedly tried to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched the investigation involving Julia Lane Adams, 41, on April 18 at the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson.

The investigation began after agents learned she requested an acquaintance find someone to kill her ex-husband. During the investigation, it was revealed Adams met with an undercover agent April 21. She requested the agent kill her ex-husband, and agreed to pay $5,000 to have that done, TBI agents said.

Adams is a veterinarian who operates an office in Gordonsville.

TBI special agents arrested Adams on Friday night and charged her with one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. She was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on Friday, and release Monday at 9:55 a.m. on $25,000 bond.