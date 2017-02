The suspects were seen on surveillance footage entering Walmart at 1112 Nashville Pike on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 and used stolen debit cards to transfer money to gift cards.

The suspects are both black males. According to the Lebanon Police Department, they are both also suspected in crimes in Lebanon and Wilson County.

Anyone with information related to the crimes or the suspects should contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.