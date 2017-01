Osborn was last seen at around 9 p.m. Monday night. He was wearing white Nike Forces, black/white joggers and a gray hooded sweatshirt and a dark blue jacket.

Osborn is five feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Osborn’s mother, Yvonne Kemp, shared a post about her missing son on Facebook on Thursday. Osborn is suspected to be a runaway.

If you spot Osborn, call 911. If you have information about his whereabouts, call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.