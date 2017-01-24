Two men arrested for mobile meth lab

Terry Alex Finley, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine and is held in Wilson County Jail on $5,500 bond.

Alex Blake Taylor, 24, of Watertown, was charged with evading arrest, driving on a revoked license and initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine and is being held on $7,900 bond.

“I commend our detectives and deputies for their quick action in discovering the mobile meth lab. These labs are very dangerous not only to the people that are doing them, but for the officers that are out there and the general public,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan.

“The process of ‘cooking’ methamphetamine can be dangerous as it involves poisonous, flammable, and explosive chemicals. I would also like to thank the Lebanon Police Department ESU for their assistance in the lab cleanup process.”

Before the cleanup process can begin, it is important to know the dangers of possible exposure to anyone who may come across the lab, Bryan said.

“Meth labs are highly toxic. Fire and explosions pose an immediate risk due to the volatile compounds used in production,” said Bryan. “Entering a meth lab before proper assessment by law enforcement or before proper testing and cleaning can cause symptoms ranging from coughing, nausea and dizziness, to chemical burns and even death.”

Finley and Taylor are scheduled to appear in Wilson County criminal court March 23.