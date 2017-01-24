Police seek to identify theft suspects

The Lebanon Police Department seeks public help identifying suspects who were seen on surveillance video stealing sunglasses from Sunglass Hut in Lebanon.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, several people entered Sunglass Hut on Jan. 12 within seconds of one another, and several of these people were seen stealing or attempting to steal sunglasses.

While inside the store, a white male wearing a white shirt, took a pair of sunglasses and hid them underneath his shirt.

The act was captured on surveillance video. Store employees confronted the man and he attempted to escape out the front door by pushing his way past female employees, but he was unable to at that time.

While that was happening, a female who was wearing black pants and a gray shirt and a male in a striped shirt were seen stealing sunglasses while clerks were distracted by the other theft and attempted escape.

The man in the white shirt then forcefully pushed his way past two female employees and fled the store before police arrived.

The man in the striped shirt was identified, but all others got away. The man in the striped shirt did not cooperate with police, so the Lebanon Police Department took to Facebook to get public help in identifying the other people involved in the crime.

Several surveillance videos were uploaded to the police department’s Facebook page.

Police hope to identify the man in the white shirt and the woman wearing a gray shirt and black pants, as they are both captured on video surveillance stealing sunglasses.

The man in the striped shirt, who police identified but who was uncooperative, was seen holding hands with the woman wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

The store clerk told police that the people seen on video surveillance all went in different directions when they left the store but met at a blue Honda car in the parking lot.

The Lebanon Police Department received one phone call identifying the male in the striped shirt, but police had already identified him.

Police are offering a reward for any information that leads to the identification and prosecution of others involved. It is believed they may be from the Shelbyville area.

Any information should be reported to Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or Lt. Scott Massey at 615-453-4344.