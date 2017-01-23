logo

Vehicle burglary suspect charged

Staff Reports • Updated Jan 24, 2017 at 2:30 PM

Lebanon police detectives followed up on information relayed by Lebanon Officer Josh Brownlee on Friday, and determined a suspect responsible for a rash of recent car burglaries in Lebanon. 

The incidents include the theft of a purse and fraudulent use of a credit card from Kroger in Lebanon, as well as a vehicle burglary that happened at Whiskey River Bar and Grill in Lebanon. 

Detectives tracked the suspect, identified as Randall H. Randolph, 27, of Lebanon, to the Rivergate Mall area, where a traffic stop was conducted, and Randolph was arrested. 

Randolph was taken to Lebanon, interviewed and charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and two counts of theft of property. 

He was booked in at Wilson County Jail on $20,000 bond and remained there Monday. 

Detectives plan to present additional cases to a Wilson County grand jury, to seek further indictments in the coming weeks. 

Detectives believe Randolph is responsible for most of the recent vehicle burglaries in the area, but Lebanon police still requests any information on anyone involved in the unrelated cases for which Randolph is not believed to be responsible. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lebanon Police Department at 625-444-2323.

